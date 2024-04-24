Ghanaian businesses demand urgent action amid lingering power crisis

Business News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has expressed profound dismay over the prolonged power crisis, known as "dumsor," plaguing the country. The Chamber emphasized that these frequent outages have dealt severe blows to businesses, resulting in substantial losses in productivity, revenue, increased operational costs, and damage to electronic infrastructure.



Attributing the crisis to a variety of factors, including the need for costly alternative energy sources like generators, the GNCCI stressed the crippling financial toll on both local and multinational enterprises.



Calling for immediate action from all stakeholders, particularly the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Chamber underscored the urgent need for solutions rather than excuses from the government. It highlighted the detrimental impact of the power crisis amidst the country's existing economic challenges, stating that it threatens to unravel previous economic gains.



Rejecting the blame game, the GNCCI demanded swift and transparent measures to address the crisis. It urged the government to step up and provide immediate relief measures, including transparent communication from the ECG to enable businesses to plan effectively in the face of unavoidable interruptions.



GNCCI also called for urgent government intervention to mitigate the adverse effects of the power crisis and provide businesses with a clearer operational environment.