Global EV sales up 30.5% in September as China shines, Europe recuperates

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles surged by 30.5% year-on-year in September, totaling 1.69 million units.



China led the growth with a 47.9% increase, selling 1.12 million vehicles, while the U.S. and Canada saw a modest 4.3% rise to 0.15 million.



Europe also experienced a 4.2% growth, particularly in the UK, Italy, Germany, and Denmark.



Despite challenges like high import duties and reduced support for EV buyers in France, Rho Motion projects European EV sales to reach 3.78 million by 2025, though estimates have been revised downward.