Global leaders urged to boost investment in Sub-Saharan Africa’s growing economy

Business News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Bridgewater Associates, Global Citizen, and Harith General Partners have teamed up to produce groundbreaking research on Sub-Saharan Africa's economic potential.



Their study highlights the region's rapidly growing population and its potential to drive global economic growth.



Key findings include the need for targeted investments in infrastructure and human capital, the crucial role of multilateral development banks, and the call for increased private investment.



The collaboration will culminate in the Economic Development Assembly in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on October 9-10, aiming to mobilize global leaders to support development initiatives and address the region's challenges.