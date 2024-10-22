Global mobility offers strategic growth opportunities for business leaders

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

At the Investment Migration West Africa Road event in Accra, experts emphasized that global mobility and investment programs provide high-net-worth individuals, particularly business leaders, with opportunities to expand businesses internationally and secure their families' futures.



These initiatives offer advantages such as access to strategic markets, better travel options, and favorable tax policies.



Speakers highlighted popular programs, including those in Grenada, Portugal, and Spain, which offer efficient paths to citizenship or residency.



The programs are especially appealing to those looking to diversify investments or secure international business partnerships.