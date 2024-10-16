You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 16Article 1994222

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Goil probes alleged fuel pump tampering at Atimpoku branch



Goil Plc has initiated an investigation into allegations of fuel pump tampering at its Atimpoku service station in the Eastern Region, following a viral video that raised concerns about fuel accuracy.

In a statement on October 14, 2024, Goil condemned any malpractice and affirmed its commitment to high service standards and transparency.

The company emphasized its dedication to customer trust and accountability, promising to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Goil aims to address any potential wrongdoing to ensure customer satisfaction remains a top priority.

