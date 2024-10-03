You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 03Article 1988816

Gold Coin: BoG asks commercial banks to implement robust anti-money laundering checks

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has mandated commercial banks and authorized institutions to implement stringent Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) measures for transactions involving the Ghana Gold Coin (GGC).

This includes thorough customer due diligence and monitoring for suspicious activities.

The GGC will be sourced from traceable, responsibly mined gold and will be available for purchase in three sizes: one-ounce, half-ounce, and quarter-ounce.

Launched to help manage liquidity, the GGC offers investors an alternative asset and features the Ghana Coat of Arms and Independence Arch on its design.

