Gold Fields Ghana announces new leadership team, appoints first female Mine Manager

Thursday, 9 May 2024

Gold Fields Limited has unveiled its latest leadership appointments for its Tarkwa and Damang Mines in Ghana, effective from May 1, 2024.



Mr. Elliot Twum has been named Vice President and Interim Managing Director for Gold Fields Ghana, while Ms. Catherine Kuupol Kuutor has been appointed as the Tarkwa Mine Manager, marking her as the first woman to hold such a senior mining leadership position in Ghana.



Both Mr. Twum and Ms. Kuupol Kuutor will report to Mr. Sampson Arthur, who remains the Operations Manager for Damang.



Gold Fields CEO, Mr. Mike Fraser, expressed confidence in the new leadership team, emphasizing their extensive experience within the organization. He highlighted their understanding of the business and the importance of safe and sustainable production.



Regarding Ms. Kuupol Kuutor’s appointment, Fraser stressed the significance of gender diversity, particularly in a male-dominated industry like mining, and commended her for her accomplishments and leadership qualities.



Mr. Twum, previously serving as the Engineering Manager for both Damang and Tarkwa Mines, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His track record includes implementing industry-leading projects to enhance the reliability of processing plants.



Ms. Kuupol Kuutor, a seasoned metallurgist with over 20 years of experience in the gold mining industry, has been a pioneer for gender equity and inclusion in Ghana's mining sector. Her appointment as the first female Mine Manager at a major mine in Ghana marks a significant milestone.



She has demonstrated leadership and excellence throughout her career, leading business improvement initiatives and receiving industry recognition, including the Female Mining Professional of the Year award at the 2019 Ghana Mining Industry Awards.



Ms. Kuupol Kuutor's commitment to supporting the development of mineral processing engineers, especially women, is evident through her initiatives at the Tarkwa University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and her involvement in professional organizations.



With her ongoing pursuit of a Ph.D. in Mineral Engineering and her active engagement in industry associations, Ms. Kuupol Kuutor continues to inspire and pave the way for women in the mining sector in Ghana.