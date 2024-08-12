Gold Fields to buy Osisko Mining for $1.57 billion

Business News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Gold Fields is acquiring Osisko Mining for $1.57 billion, gaining full ownership of the Windfall gold project in Canada.



The deal offers 4.90 Canadian dollars per Osisko share, a 67% premium over its last closing price.



Gold Fields' CEO, Mike Fraser, highlighted the project's potential, with Windfall expected to produce 300,000 ounces of gold annually at an all-in sustaining cost of $758 per ounce.



Environmental permitting is ongoing, with final approval anticipated in 2025. The acquisition is set to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024.