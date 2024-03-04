Gold fields foundation unveils $1.53M community projects in Prestea Huni valley

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Gold Fields Ghana Limited, through its philanthropic arm, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF), has inaugurated four community-driven projects in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.



These initiatives, totaling $1.53 million, underscore the company's commitment to uplifting local communities within its operational sphere.



According ot B&FT, the unveiled projects encompass a diverse range of vital infrastructure enhancements, including the refurbishment of the Abosso Health Centre's maternity block and ancillary facilities, the establishment of a community center in Bompieso, the construction of accommodation for healthcare professionals in Huni Valley, and the paving of 1.7 kilometers of roads in Damang.



Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, highlighted the Foundation's milestone achievement, surpassing $100 million in investments in Ghana since its inception two decades ago.



He emphasized the Foundation's multifaceted approach, spanning education, healthcare, water and sanitation, agriculture, and infrastructure development, alongside initiatives promoting training, scholarships, and enterprise growth.



To bolster its commitment to sustainable development, Mortoti announced the imminent launch of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation's five-year strategic plan, geared towards maximizing impact and fostering enduring positive change.



Echoing Mortoti's sentiments, Abdel Razak Yakubu, Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, underscored the Foundation's evolution and heightened efficiency in project execution.



He credited the Foundation's restructuring, which integrated local talents from the company's Graduate Training program, for its enhanced performance and increased project completion rate.



The event drew commendation from Madam Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, who lauded Gold Fields for its longstanding support in the operational areas.



She symbolized appreciation by donating an ambulance to the Huni Valley Health Centre on behalf of First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo, fulfilling a pledge made during the center's inauguration in 2019.



In his address, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, hailed Gold Fields' significant contributions to community development and urged the allocation of 20% of its corporate social investment fund towards supporting youth entrepreneurship.



Dr. Anthony Adofo Ofosu, Deputy Director-General of Ghana Health Service, expressed gratitude for GFGF's steadfast support, particularly in enhancing emergency healthcare services.



He highlighted the pivotal role of the newly provided accommodations for healthcare professionals in facilitating efficient service delivery.



Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, Divisional Chief of Bosomtwe, commended Gold Fields for its transformative impact and advocated for the elevation of the local health center to polyclinic status, reflecting the community's aspirations for continued growth and development.