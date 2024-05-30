Google announces $2bn investment in Malaysia, as gov’t hails 26,500 jobs

Business News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Aljazeera

Google has announced that it will invest $2 billion in Malaysia to establish its first data centre and cloud region in the country, enhancing services like Google Search, Google Maps, and AI applications.



This initiative aims to benefit businesses, educators, and the broader Malaysian population with high-performance, low-latency cloud services while maintaining security and compliance standards.



Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that this investment would boost the economy by $3.2 billion and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.



This move follows similar investments by US tech giants in Southeast Asia, including Microsoft's $2.2 billion and Amazon's $9 billion in the region.