Google brings AI answers to map applications

Business News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

Google announced AI-driven enhancements to its Maps app, integrating its Gemini chatbot to offer more tailored search results.



For example, queries like "things to do with friends at night in Boston" will yield more relevant suggestions, such as nearby speakeasies, instead of generic tourist spots.



With over 2 billion active users, Google Maps will display AI summaries above or below existing listings, allowing users to ask Gemini about specific locations.



To ensure accuracy, Gemini’s responses are cross-referenced with real-world data. Additional AI features in Google Earth and Waze aim to support developers, urban planners, and drivers.