Google drives $16 billion in economic growth, $700 million in revenue for developers in Sub-Saharan Africa

Google's 2023 report, "The Digital Opportunity of Sub-Saharan Africa," highlights $16 billion in economic activity generated by its products and services across the region, benefiting businesses, nonprofits, and developers.

The Android App Economy alone brought in over $700 million and supported 150,000 jobs.

By 2030, every $1 invested in digital technologies could unlock over $2 in broader economic value.

Google’s $1 billion commitment to Africa’s digital transformation focuses on connectivity, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

The report also emphasizes AI's potential to boost the region’s economy by $30 billion.

