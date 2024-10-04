Google introduces new way to search by filming video

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

Google has launched a new feature allowing users to search the internet by recording a video and asking questions, which is available on Android and iPhone via "AI Overviews" in the Google app.



Initially supporting English, the AI-powered feature analyzes video content to generate search results.



Google is also enhancing shopping results and introducing a Shazam-like tool to identify songs within apps.



These innovations aim to maintain Google's dominance in the search market amid growing competition from rivals like OpenAI, which is trialing its search capabilities within ChatGPT.