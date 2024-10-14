You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 14Article 1993472

Google's Nobel prize winners stir debate over AI research

Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, two of the three laureates who have been awarded the Nobel Prize play videoDemis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, two of the three laureates who have been awarded the Nobel Prize

The recent awarding of Nobel prizes in chemistry and physics to Google AI pioneers, including Demis Hassabis and Geoffrey Hinton, has sparked debate over the recognition of breakthroughs in computer science.

Critics argue that the lack of Nobel prizes for mathematics or computer science distorts the awards' significance.

With regulatory scrutiny intensifying around Google, Hinton's concerns about AI's dangers underscore the ethical implications of rapid technological advancements.

Experts emphasize the need for greater public investment in research, suggesting that Big Tech often prioritizes profit over scientific innovation, complicating competition with traditional academia.

