Google threatened with being broken up by US

Business News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: BBC

The U.S. government is considering breaking up Google after a court ruling found it illegally suppressed competition in online search.



The Department of Justice (DoJ) accuses Google of using its Chrome browser and Android system to funnel users to its search engine, where it profits from ads.



The DoJ seeks remedies to prevent Google from leveraging its other products to dominate search.



Google opposes the proposals, calling them "radical" and warning they could lead to higher consumer prices. The DoJ will submit proposals by November 20, while Google will respond by December 20.