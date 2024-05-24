Google to make Pixel phones and drones in India

Business News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: BBC

Google plans to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India, starting at a Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu.



The move aligns with global trends of diversifying supply chains away from China amid geopolitical tensions.



Google's commitment to India as a priority market for Pixel smartphones was reiterated, with manufacturing expected to commence within the year.



The decision follows discussions between state officials and Google executives, signaling a strategic partnership. Foxconn, known for assembling iPhones, will handle Pixel production.



Google's foray into smartphone manufacturing in Tamil Nadu underscores India's attractiveness to global tech firms seeking alternative manufacturing bases.