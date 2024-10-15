You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 15Article 1993910

Source: BBC

Google turns to nuclear to power AI data centres

The agreement with Kairos Power aims to bring the first nuclear reactor online by 2030 The agreement with Kairos Power aims to bring the first nuclear reactor online by 2030

Google has signed a deal with Kairos Power to use small nuclear reactors to power its AI data centers, with plans to start using the first reactor this decade and add more by 2035.

This partnership aims to demonstrate the viability of advanced nuclear energy as a clean and reliable electricity source, crucial for supporting AI technologies.

While the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission must approve the plans, nuclear power's appeal is growing in the tech industry due to its carbon-free energy and 24/7 availability.

Other tech giants, like Microsoft and Amazon, are also exploring nuclear energy solutions.

