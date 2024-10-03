You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 03Article 1989116

Gov’t Launches AI Readiness Assessment Measurement tool

The Ghanaian government, in collaboration with UNESCO and the Data Protection Commission, has launched the Readiness Assessment Measurement (RAM) for ethical AI use to drive digital transformation.

At the launch, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful emphasized AI's transformative potential in the next five years and stressed maintaining human-centered decision-making. The initiative includes expanding 4G and 5G networks for AI adoption.

UNESCO's Edmond Moukala highlighted AI's role in solving local challenges, while DPC Executive Director Patricia Adusei-Poku outlined Ghana's National AI Strategy, focusing on capacity building, ethical use, and innovation for national development.

