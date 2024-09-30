Gov’t Misses Treasury Bill Auction Target by GHS 2.67 Billion for Second Consecutive Week

Business News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The government missed its Treasury Bill auction target for the second consecutive week, raising GHS 4.76 billion, falling short of the GHS 7.43 billion goal. This followed a previous undersubscription of GHS 1.48 billion.



Despite increasing yields, there was a GHS 2.67 billion shortfall. Investors favored the 91-day Treasury Bill, which drew GHS 2.59 billion in bids, while the 182-day and 364-day bills attracted GHS 830 million and GHS 1.33 billion, respectively.



Yields rose, with the 91-day bill at 25.64%, 182-day at 26.92%, and 364-day at 28.67%. The government aims to raise GHS 5.98 billion in the next auction.



