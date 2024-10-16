Gov’t introduces new legislation to revoke mining rights in forest reserves

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The Government has introduced a new Legislative Instrument (LI) to revoke regulations allowing mining in forest reserves, aiming to combat illegal mining and environmental degradation.



The Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Revocation Instrument, 2024, crafted by the Ministry of Environment and the EPA, seeks to reverse LI 2462, which had permitted mining in sensitive areas.



Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin emphasized the government’s commitment to environmental protection, highlighting the need for enforcement and political will to curb illegal mining.



The initiative, crucial for preserving Ghana’s forests and ecosystems, will undergo parliamentary scrutiny before formal enactment.