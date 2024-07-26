Gov’t misses revenue target by 1.9 Percent in first half of 2024

Business News of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: GNA

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam reported that total revenue and grants for the first half of 2024 were GH¢74.7 billion, falling short of the GH¢76.1 billion target by 1.9%.



Despite this, there was a 24.6% year-on-year growth, making up 42.3% of the annual revenue target. Strong non-oil tax revenue offset oil revenue shortfalls.



Total expenditures were GH¢95.9 billion, below the GH¢104.8 billion budget target.



This resulted in an overall budget deficit of GH¢21.3 billion and a primary deficit of GH¢2.3 billion, equating to 0.2% of GDP. The report was presented during the mid-year budget review in Parliament.