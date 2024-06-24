Gov’t won’t be liable for personal investment outcomes – Finance Minister cautions

Business News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has cautioned the public that the government will not take responsibility for individual investment decisions.



This warning follows an announcement of GH¢1.5 billion allocation to compensate those affected by the banking sector clean-up.



Dr. Adam advised seeking expert guidance before investing in bonds or financial instruments. He emphasized that personal investments are the responsibility of individuals and cited Eurobonds as an example of government investments with inherent risks.



Despite the GH¢1.5 billion compensation plan, he reiterated the government's stance on individual investment choices while recognizing the challenges faced by affected individuals.