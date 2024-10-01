You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 01Article 1988063

Source: norvanreports.com

Government Announces Plans to Build 609 Housing Units for Public Servants in District Housing Programme

The Government of Ghana plans to construct 609 new homes for public sector workers, targeting essential employees like teachers and nurses, as part of the District Housing Programme.

Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the initiative's role in addressing the country's housing deficit of approximately 1.8 million units and improving living conditions for public servants. The homes will be distributed across various districts, particularly in underserved areas.

The Minister also announced the revival of stalled projects, including the Koforidua Affordable Housing Project, and discussions to transfer the Saglemi Housing Project to a private developer for completion.

