Government calls for investment in electric vehicles

Business News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: GNA

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has urged Bolt and other companies to invest in the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector, emphasizing partnerships for building charging stations, assembly, manufacturing, and maintenance services.



Speaking at the Bolt Accelerator Programme awards in Accra, he highlighted the National Electric Vehicle Policy launched in December 2023 to promote EV adoption for cleaner, sustainable transport.



He praised Bolt for supporting driver-partners and aligning with the government’s job creation and youth empowerment vision.



The Bolt Accelerator Programme awarded top participants with seed funding and laptops to develop sustainable, safe, and inclusive transport business ideas.