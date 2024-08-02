Government invest GHc10 billion in road infrastructure in 2024

Business News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance, has announced that the government has invested over GHc10 billion in road infrastructure since January 2024.



This funding, part of the District Road Network Improvement Programme (DRIP), was highlighted during the commissioning of 2,240 units of earth-moving equipment for 261 local assemblies.



The initiative, unveiled by President Akufo-Addo at a ceremony in Accra, aims to boost road quality, create 10,000 jobs, and enhance local economies.



Dr. Adam emphasized that the DRIP is crucial for economic growth and improved connectivity while ensuring a rigorous monitoring system to prevent misuse.