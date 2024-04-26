Government orders mining firm to overhaul operations amid worker protests

Business News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The government has instructed Future Global Resources Limited (FGR) to swiftly enhance its mining operations, following a protest organized by the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



GMWU, under the TUC-Ghana, held a picketing demonstration on Thursday, April 25, urging the government to revoke FGR's mining lease for the Bogoso-Prestea Mines, citing financial incapacity since the company assumed control in 2020.



Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, representing the government during the protest, acknowledged the union's concerns and directed FGR to promptly address them, assuring the workers of the government's commitment to their welfare.