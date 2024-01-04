Govt has increased allocation to president’s office from GH¢1.4bn to over GH¢2bn – Mahama alleges

Business News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has said the 2024 budget does not inspire hope in Ghanaians.



He said the budget only further burdens Ghanaians while the president and his government pay no cost for the economy’s woes.



According to him, allocation to the President’s office has allegedly been increased from GH¢1.4 billion to GH¢2 billion.



John Mahama said this does not show a sense of responsibility on the government’s part.



In his New Year’s message on January 3, 2024, he said, “the 2024 budget provides no hope for an improvement in our circumstances. A raft of new tax measures has been slapped on us to raise an additional 11 billion Ghana Cedis from already overburdened taxpayers.”



He added that “In the same budget, while they sought to squeeze the last blood from Ghanaians through taxes, they increased the money allocated to the Office of the President from 1.4 billion Ghana Cedis to over 2 billion Ghana Cedis — a case of asking the people to tighten their belts while the President loosens his.”



The NDC flagbearer accused the Vice President and the President of the country’s current problems.



“Bawumia's economic mismanagement, corruption, and Akufo-Addo's poor governance and leadership have led to a significant decline in living standards for the ordinary Ghanaian. The soaring prices of essential goods, high levels of unemployment, and the struggles of small businesses are a testament to the government's failure to address the people's needs.



“Many of you have felt the impact of these challenges in your daily lives – whether it is struggling to put food on the table, finding a job to support your family, or witnessing the erosion of our national pride due to corruption and mismanagement,” he noted.



