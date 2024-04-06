Govt increases cocoa producer price to GH¢2,070 per bag

Business News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced an upward revision in the Producer Price of cocoa for the remainder of the 2023/24 crop year, effective from Friday, April 5, 2024, following consultations with stakeholders.



According to a statement released by COCOBOD on April 5, 2024, the new price sets a 64 kg bag of cocoa at GH¢2,070, reflecting a significant increase of 58.26% from GH¢20,928 per tonne to GH¢33,120.00 per tonne.



"The Producer Price of cocoa has been increased by 58.26% from GH¢20,928 per tonne to GH¢33,120.00 per tonne for the rest of the 2023/24 cocoa season. This figure translates into GH¢2,070 per bag of 64 kg gross weight and takes effect from Friday, 5th April 2024," the statement indicated.



Additionally, the government has adjusted the Buyers’ margin to GH¢2,980.00 per tonne for the same period, aiming to offset the rising finance costs for Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) due to the increased cocoa producer price.



COCOBOD clarified that the decision aims to enhance the income of cocoa farmers, aligning with the NPP government's vision and responding to the escalating cocoa prices on the global market.



