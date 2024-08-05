Govt to borrow GHS4.363bn in its next T-Bills sale

Business News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

The government is set to auction GH¢4.363 billion in treasury bills on August 2, 2024, with issuance on August 6, 2024.



The previous auction on July 24 raised GH¢4.062 billion, falling short of the GH¢4.779 billion target.



The amounts raised were GH¢2.404 billion for the 91-day bill, GH¢1.117 billion for the 182-day bill, and GH¢477.58 million for the 365-day bill.



Last week’s interest rates were 24.78% for the 91-day, 26.74% for the 182-day, and 27.85% for the 365-day bills.



All bids from this week's auction were accepted.