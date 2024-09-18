Guinness Ghana Launches Baileys Treat-Cation Promo

Business News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Guinness Ghana has unveiled its latest promotional campaign for Baileys cream liqueur, the "Baileys Treat-Cation Promo." This exciting promotion offers Ghanaians a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize of an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to South Africa, designed to reward and create memorable experiences for Bailey's lovers.



The campaign, announced by Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager for



Read full articleSpirits and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) at Guinness Ghana, is aimed at deepening consumer connection with Baileys. “The Treat-Cation Promo encourages Ghanaians to indulge in Baileys’ luxurious flavors while rewarding themselves with exciting prizes. It’s about celebrating life’s small pleasures with Baileys,” Amoah-Owusu said.



How to Join To participate, customers can purchase a 75cl or 1-liter bottle of Baileys, peel off the label to reveal a unique code, and send the code via SMS to 844100#. Each bottle purchased enhances the chance of winning, encouraging Bailey's fans to engage more with the promo.



Exciting Prizes The promo offers a range of attractive prizes, including:



Free airtime Mobile money rewards Exclusive Baileys Treat Boxes worth between GHS 500 and GHS 1,000 The grand prize is a lavish Baileys-themed trip to South Africa, where the winner will be treated to a luxurious experience, combining Baileys indulgence with the country’s rich cultural heritage.



Baileys Treat Boxes Beyond the grand prize, the promotion features weekly and monthly giveaways of Baileys Treat Boxes. These indulgent boxes, valued between GHS 500 and GHS 1,000, are ideal for gifting or personal enjoyment, adding an extra element of luxury to the promo.



Indulge in Baileys Yaa Amoah-Owusu reiterated that the promotion is designed to celebrate Baileys’ tradition of indulgence and luxury. “Baileys has always stood for indulgence. This promo is about bringing people closer to the brand, encouraging them to take a break, enjoy the finer things in life, and create lasting memories,” she added.



The Baileys Treat-Cation Promo is open to all consumers nationwide and will run for a limited time. With the chance to win multiple prizes and the ultimate South African getaway, the promotion promises fun, indulgence, and unforgettable experiences for Baileys enthusiasts across Ghana.



