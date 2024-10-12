You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 12Article 1992641

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Guinness Ghana announces final dividend of GH¢0.022 per share for FY 2024.

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGB PLC) has announced its intention to reward shareholders with a final dividend of GH¢0.022 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. This proposal, put forth by the board of directors, is subject to approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

Shareholders on record as of Monday, October 28, 2024, will be eligible

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment