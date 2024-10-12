Guinness Ghana announces final dividend of GH¢0.022 per share for FY 2024.

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGB PLC) has announced its intention to reward shareholders with a final dividend of GH¢0.022 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. This proposal, put forth by the board of directors, is subject to approval at the company’s annual general meeting.



Shareholders on record as of Monday, October 28, 2024, will be eligible



to receive the dividend, reinforcing Guinness Ghana's commitment to delivering consistent returns to its investors. The shareholder register will close the following day, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, ensuring that only those listed will benefit from the payout.



The ex-dividend date has been set for Thursday, October 24, 2024. Investors purchasing shares before this date will qualify for the dividend, while those buying on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible. This announcement incentivizes potential investors to acquire shares before the specified cutoff date to benefit from the dividend payout.



Should the proposed dividend receive shareholder approval, the payment is scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2024. This dividend distribution is part of Guinness Ghana’s broader financial strategy to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates the company’s positive performance and commitment to its shareholders. With a legacy of growth and strong market presence, Guinness Ghana continues to reinforce investor confidence through sustained financial returns.



This final dividend announcement highlights another successful financial year for Guinness Ghana, showcasing the company’s stability and its dedication to rewarding shareholders for their continued investment and support.