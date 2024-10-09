You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 09Article 1991306

Half Year: UBA grows earnings by 40% to N1.37 trillion

Mr. Oliver Alawuba, Managing Director, UBA’s Group Mr. Oliver Alawuba, Managing Director, UBA’s Group

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc reported strong performance for the half-year ending June 30, 2024.

The bank's gross earnings grew 39.6% to N1.371 trillion, with interest income rising 134.3% to N1.003 trillion.

Total assets increased 37.2% to N28.3 trillion, and customer deposits rose 33.7% to N23.2 trillion. Profit before tax reached N402 billion, while profit after tax fell to N316 billion.

UBA declared an interim dividend of N2.00 per share, a 300% increase. The bank emphasized its focus on technology, operational efficiency, and risk management to enhance its services and shareholder value.

