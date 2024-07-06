Hawa Koomson threatens premix fuel cutoff over vending machine delay

Business News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has issued an ultimatum to the Tema Canoe Landing Basin, demanding immediate provision of space for installing an automated premix fuel vending machine, Graphic Online reports.



This directive aims to tackle the ongoing diversion and hoarding of premix fuel affecting artisanal fishers.



"Failure to provide space for the installation



Read full articleof the vending machine as soon as possible could result in the curtailment of premix fuel supply to the basin," Koomson sternly warned.



During a recent visit to the Tema Canoe Landing Beach, where she distributed relief items to fishers and processors, Koomson addressed concerns about the inadequate distribution of premix fuel.



She highlighted that the basin's leadership's inability to secure land for the vending machine installation has led to the fuel shortage.



"In communities where the automated machines had been installed, the issue of corruption and protocol distribution of premix fuel had been curtailed," she noted, pointing to the success seen in areas like Nungua, Akplabanya, Chorkor, and Elmina.



Koomson explained the functionality of the Automated Premix Fuel Distribution System, which uses a card reader to manage fuel allocation efficiently.



This system has proven effective in reducing corruption and ensuring fair distribution. She emphasized the importance of adopting this technology to improve fuel access for Tema's fishers.



"The court's workload and output demand such innovations to serve the justice needs of the nation appropriately," she added.



The Minister also spoke about the closed fishing season, which is based on scientific advice and implemented in consultation with fisheries associations.



She praised the fishers for voluntarily observing the closed season and adhering to the Ministry's directives.



"If they can cancel, they would have canceled that of the trawlers because it is the trawlers that are giving us problems," she said, underlining the efforts to curb overfishing and restore fish stocks.



In addition to these measures, Koomson announced the expansion of alternative livelihood training programs for fishers, with 8,000 participants this year.



By the end of August, the Ministry will also deliver subsidized outboard motors to further assist the sector.



Commodore Francis A. Nyarko, National Coordinator of the Fisheries Enforcement Unit, reiterated the need for adherence to fishing regulations and warned against unauthorized fishing methods.