You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 06Article 1957763

Business News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hawa Koomson threatens premix fuel cutoff over vending machine delay

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hawa Koomson recent visit to the Tema Canoe Landing Beach Hawa Koomson recent visit to the Tema Canoe Landing Beach

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has issued an ultimatum to the Tema Canoe Landing Basin, demanding immediate provision of space for installing an automated premix fuel vending machine, Graphic Online reports.

This directive aims to tackle the ongoing diversion and hoarding of premix fuel affecting artisanal fishers.

"Failure to provide space for the installation

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment