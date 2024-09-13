Heed the calls and act decisively to end galamsey – GUTA tells Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: 3news

The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has joined the call for the immediate ban on illegal mining (Galamsey) in Ghana.



They expressed concern about the negative impact of illegal mining on the country's natural resources and urged the government to take urgent action to address the situation.



GUTA emphasized the need for a state of emergency to be declared in order to combat illegal mining effectively.



They also called on the President to act decisively to end the menace before the end of his tenure.