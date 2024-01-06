Help Ghanaian-owned OMCs to thrive - SAC Energy

Business News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: Kwame Addo, Contributor

The Managing Director (MD) of the latest addition to the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs), SAC Energy Limited, is imploring stakeholders, especially parliamentarians, to ensure the right atmosphere is created for local business to thrive without hindrances.



"The company will work hand-in-hand with all regional MPs and MCEs

by building new fuel stations and employing workers from the region," SAC Energy said.



Mr. Samuel Duncan-William, in a statement, dated January 5, 2024, hinted that "SAC Energy Limited has intention of operating in all the regions of Ghana and the neighbouring countries," and therefore called on chiefs whom the company would be knocking on their doors to make lands available for the expansion of the OMC.



SAC Energy, Duncan-Williams said, has come to stay and further urged all

MPs and MCEs to assist in the project by releasing lands and other assistance to support a local company to reach international height.



Read below the statement SAC Energy, wholly Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company:



SAC ENERGY LIMITED COMPANY is a Ghanaian owned company with its

headquarters in Accra.



It is established to operate as an Oil Marketing Company and has intentions of operating in all the regions of Ghana and the neighbouring countries.



The company will work hand in hand with all regional MP’s and MCE’s by building new fuel stations and employing workers from the region. We urge all MP’s and MCE’s to assist in this project by releasing lands and other assistance to them.



SAC Energy has come to stay and help Ghanaians.