Source: GNA

Help solve Ghana’s economic woes – PK Amoabeng to business executives

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, former CEO of UT Bank, has urged business executives to sacrifice their comfort and help address Ghana's developmental challenges.

He advocated for new leaders with integrity and selflessness to restore economic stability and create opportunities for youth.

Amoabeng introduced his books, "UT Story: Volumes 1 and 2," and shared his vision to raise new leaders through his foundation and scholars program. He encouraged young people to stay in Ghana and contribute to its building, and advised the government to implement attractive initiatives for youth.

The event also featured a panel discussion with successful businessmen offering advice to young entrepreneurs.

