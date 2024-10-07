Henley & Partners unveils global mobility and investment migration insights ahead of Ghana conference

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Henley & Partners hosted a virtual press conference in Ghana to highlight the upcoming Investment Migration West Africa Roadshow, aimed at educating Ghanaians and West Africans on global mobility and investment migration opportunities.



Grace Arthur emphasized Henley & Partners' goal to unlock international opportunities through second citizenship.



Managing Director Troy Hanley discussed global migration trends, noting Ghana's affluent class is increasingly seeking international stability.



Key partners, including Mercan Group, Range Developments, and Golden Gate Global, showcased diverse investment and immigration pathways.



The roadshow will take place in Accra on October 15th, following successful events in Nigeria.