Here are 10 highest-paying jobs in Ghana in 2023

Ghana’s current economic problems have put Ghanaians in a situation where their incomes must match up with the current inflation rate.



Inflation for the month of June inched up to 42.5% from an earlier 42.2% in May. This means that the prices of goods have increased by 42.5% in June 2023.



This also means that if incomes remained the same while prices of goods and services increased then consumers may run into debt or reduce their spending.



Even though the effects of these happenings may not be felt immediately, over time the quality of life reduces.



Ghana’s minimum wage is currently GH¢14.88. Usually, there is the notion that public service jobs pay better salaries than those in the private sector.



In recent times when the private sector and entrepreneurship are taking over, it is quite unclear if that notion still holds. For the absolute purpose of this article, the focus is on the best-paying jobs you can find in Ghana in 2023.



1. Civil engineering



Civil engineers deal with matters related to infrastructural projects. They handle creativity, design, supervision, construction, and maintenance.



Since their jobs deal with infrastructure development, they are able to work remotely, for the private sector and public sector as well. Mostly, their jobs are also contract-based.



2. Business Analysis



Business analysis deals with everything that concerns businesses. Analysts help to assess every aspect of a business and come up with ways to improve or ensure the business’ growth. Analysts are paid quite decent salaries.



3. University Professor



The teaching profession may not be so rewarding at the lower levels but climbing up, University lecturers and professors earn quite decent salaries.



4. Medical Doctor



In recent times, Ghana has seen the exodus of medical doctors to other Western countries in search of greener pastures. However, the profession still remains one with quite decent paychecks.



5. Lawyers



Lawyers are also part of the high-salaried workers in Ghana. Usually, lawyers are highly sought-after due to the high rates they charge from their clients.



6. IT specialist



Players in the IT space have gained their position as part of the highest earners in Ghana due to the evolution of the internet.



7. Network Engineering



Network Engineers design, build, and configure networks. do a variety of tasks, including upgrading equipment, setting up nodes, and troubleshooting, among others.



8. Human Resource Personnel



HR managers are responsible for the general well being of employees of a company. They serve as recruiters and applicant screeners during each round of the hiring process. They also handle training and orientation of newly hired employees. They also handle scheduling, payroll, incident reports, and other relevant tasks.



9. Product Management



A Product Manager’s task is to find out what customers need. They gather this data through thorough market research, customer feedback, and surveys.



10. Customer Service Representative Just like the name of the role, they handle the needs of customers and ensure that they are always satisfied.



