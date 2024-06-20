You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 20Article 1952258

Source: GNA

High interest rates collapsing poultry industry – Farmers

Poultry farmers in Sunyani, Ghana are struggling due to high interest rates on loans, which is threatening to collapse their businesses.

They are appealing to the government for "soft loans" and subsidies to expand and sustain their operations.

The farmers are currently burdened by high interest rates, which makes it difficult for them to pay back loans. They also face challenges in accessing ready markets and factories to process poultry products.

The industry has huge economic potential, including creating jobs and generating foreign income, but needs government support to thrive.

