High interest rates collapsing poultry industry – Farmers

Business News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: GNA

Poultry farmers in Sunyani, Ghana are struggling due to high interest rates on loans, which is threatening to collapse their businesses.



They are appealing to the government for "soft loans" and subsidies to expand and sustain their operations.



The farmers are currently burdened by high interest rates, which makes it difficult for them to pay back loans. They also face challenges in accessing ready markets and factories to process poultry products.



The industry has huge economic potential, including creating jobs and generating foreign income, but needs government support to thrive.