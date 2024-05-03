Himang Ankobrah welcomes community mining scheme, aims to create 8,000 jobs

Business News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has officially launched the Himang Ankobrah Community Mining Scheme (CMS) in the Prestea-Huni Valley District of the Western Region. This inauguration marks the twenty-fifth CMS concession to be commissioned nationwide.



The Himang Ankobrah concession, the third in the constituency, is expected to generate up to 8,000 direct job opportunities through the government's innovative Community Mining Scheme model.



Jinapor, addressing a gathering of local Chiefs and residents, reiterated the commitment of President Akufo-Addo's administration to reform the small-scale mining sector for more sustainable practices.



Emphasizing the vital role of small-scale mining in the country's socio-economic development, Jinapor stressed the government's focus on efficiency and sustainability in resource utilization. He urged mine workers to operate within legal boundaries, avoiding encroachment on protected water bodies and forest reserves.



The Minister expressed confidence that the Himang Community Mining Scheme would have a significant positive impact on the local economy, fostering job creation and community development.