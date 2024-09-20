Honda Place Ghana Launches 2024 CR-V SUV with Advanced Features

Business News of Friday, 20 September 2024

The Honda Place (THP) Ghana Limited has officially launched the all-new 2024 Honda CR-V Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Accra, offering a bold combination of stylish design, advanced technology, and superior safety features. The seven-seater SUV, powered by a 1.5L Turbo Charged Engine, is available in striking colors such as Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Brilliant Sporty Blue, Coffee



Designed to meet the needs of modern drivers, the 2024 Honda CR-V boasts several key features aimed at improving safety and comfort. These include an air diffusion system, 8 airbags, hill descent control, hill start assist, and an emergency stop signal for enhanced security on the road. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with auto rain-sensing wipers, power-folding mirrors with smart cameras, alloy wheels, front and rear fog lights, LED headlights, and daytime running lights. A standout feature is the panoramic sunroof, paired with a walk-away auto-lock system for added convenience.



THP Ghana's General Manager, Mr. Manish Daryanani, described the CR-V as a perennial class leader in the SUV C-segment, emphasizing its versatility and adaptability to a wide range of uses, from suburban errands to serving as a reliable family vehicle. "Its manageable size and rugged, sophisticated styling make it perfectly suited for any lifestyle, further advancing Honda’s new design direction," he added.



Mr. Jerry Abdallah, Marketing Coordinator at THP, highlighted the CR-V's spacious and premium interior, which blends contemporary fabric, leather, and soft-touch materials to deliver a sophisticated sports feel. He also underscored the car's advanced safety and technology features, including Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control, Auto High Beam Support, and a 360 Multi-View Camera system. "The high beam support system automatically switches between high and low beams, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead," he said.



One of the most notable innovations in the 2024 CR-V is its rear seat occupant reminder, which alerts the driver to check the rear seats when the ignition is turned off, preventing any occupants from being accidentally left behind. The vehicle also comes with a power tailgate for easy access.



Mr. Abdallah stressed Honda's commitment to safety, pointing to the CR-V's Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE™) body structure, designed for better crash energy distribution in the event of angled frontal collisions. This enhanced protection comes from a newly designed upper A-pillar structure, side frame, and lower firewall structure, ensuring maximum safety for all passengers.



The launch event also featured the unveiling of two other models: the all-new Honda Civic and the Honda Accord. The Civic showcases a modern design with a tech-forward, human-centered interior, featuring advanced active and passive safety systems. The new Honda Accord, equipped with a 1.5L Turbo Direct Injection Atkinson Cycle engine and Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT), further expands Honda's lineup of high-performance, fuel-efficient vehicles in Ghana.



With this launch, Honda continues to solidify its presence in the Ghanaian automotive market, offering consumers a diverse range of vehicles tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern drivers.



