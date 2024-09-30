How Europe Can Make Carbon Pricing Policies Less Regressive

Business News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Carbon pricing in the EU disproportionately affects poorer households, who pay up to $2 more per ton of carbon dioxide than wealthier households. This regressive impact arises from exemptions for goods and services commonly consumed by the rich, such as imported goods and travel outside the EU.



IMF research suggests equalizing carbon prices across countries would distribute the economic burden more fairly, lower the cost of emission reductions, and improve efficiency.



Implementing a global carbon price or the IMF's carbon price floor proposal would help reduce the burden on low-income households while achieving emission targets efficiently.



