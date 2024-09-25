How Kenya’s Safaricom and Elon Musk’s Starlink continue to lock horns

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

The competition between Safaricom and Elon Musk's Starlink in Kenya's internet market is intensifying.



Safaricom has upgraded its internet speeds and introduced a 1000Mbps Platinum package to counter Starlink's high-speed satellite offerings. Since Starlink's entry in 2023, its user base has grown significantly due to affordable, high-speed internet in remote areas.



However, Safaricom is challenging Starlink's independent operations, urging authorities to mandate collaboration with local mobile operators.



While some African nations have raised licensing concerns over Starlink, others have permitted its operations after initial restrictions. This rivalry reflects the growing impact of satellite internet on traditional providers.



