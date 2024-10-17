How does WhatsApp make money? It's free - with some tricks

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: BBC

The main messaging apps are all free to use, so what is in it for them?

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, offers free personal accounts but generates business revenue.



Companies pay to interact with users through WhatsApp for conversational and transactional services. For example, businesses can sell products, book tickets, and offer customer support via chat.



Meta also earns by linking WhatsApp chats to ads on Facebook or Instagram. Other messaging platforms like Signal rely on donations, Discord uses a freemium model, and Snapchat combines ads with paid features.



Element, a UK-based secure messaging firm, charges large organizations for private server use. Many apps still rely on advertising by analyzing user behavior.