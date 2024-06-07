You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 07Article 1947809

How to download all of your TikTok videos

With potential TikTok bans looming in the U.S., users should back up their videos.

Lawmakers are considering a bill forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban, potentially cutting off American access.

Backing up videos involves using TikTok’s download options or screen recording features. For mobile users, videos can be saved via the app’s share button.

On computers, videos can be downloaded directly from TikTok’s website. Screen recording is a less ideal but effective alternative. Saving videos before posting avoids TikTok's watermark.

Regular backups ensure users retain their content regardless of platform changes or bans.

