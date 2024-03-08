Hult Prize Ghana Startup Expo 2024: Student entrepreneurs compete to tackle societal issues

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

The 2024 Hult Prize Ghana Startup Expo is set to receive entrepreneurs from across Ghana’s tertiary institutions to pitch innovative solutions to address societal challenges of the world.



Nine student-led social enterprises were selected from nine public universities and technical universities in the country to compete for the ultimate prize both locally and globally.



The objective of the event is to unite winning teams from the on-campus competitions to foster collaboration and amplify the impact of social entrepreneurship ventures.



The event would provide a platform for participants to pitch on a bigger stage in preparation for regional summits to be hosted in eight cities globally later in the year.



The on-campus winners will pitch to their solutions to a panel of judges which consequently would see three winners being announced after the pitch competition.



Country Coordinator of the Hult Prize Ghana, Mathias Charles Yabe is confident of the prospects for the entrepreneurs and the country.



“We are set to witness innovation, collaboration, and impact like never before as we gather the brightest minds and boldest ideas under one roof to shape the future of Ghana and beyond. This event serves as an opportunity for young Ghanaian innovators to get one step closer to this grand opportunity,” he said.



The Hult Prize has over the decade transformed lives of young people through mentorship, and equipping them with relevant tools and a one-million-dollar seed funding to develop high-potential, student-led social impact businesses.



The organization has trained and graduated over two-million alumni across 121 countries and invested over US$100M.



It is currently operational in more than 3,000 college and university campuses globally.



The Ghana chapter of the organization was established in October 2023 which saw its present leadership inaugurated to steer affairs.



“Few months ago, I was appointed as Country Coordinator for Hult Prize Ghana! It’s an incredible honor to lead the charge in empowering the next generation of social entrepreneurs and changemakers in our country,” Mr. Yabe gladly added.



The participating universities include the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resource, University of Professional Studies - Accra, Regent University College of Science and Technology, and Tamale Technical University.



Others are University of Mines and Technology, Koforidua Technical University, University of Ghana, and the University of Development Studies - Nyankpala Campus.



The Hult Prize Startup Expo 2024 is the maiden event of the local branch which is slated for March 9, 2024.