I could have bought Arsenal for $2 billion, but I chose my refinery - Dangote

Business News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has indicated that the opportunity to buy Arsenal soccer club has likely passed.



Initially interested in purchasing the club for $2 billion, he ultimately prioritized completing his refinery project in Nigeria, which he considers more impactful.



Dangote acknowledged that Arsenal's value has increased significantly, now estimated at around $4 billion, making a purchase unfeasible.



Despite not owning the club, he remains a dedicated fan and supporter, expressing satisfaction with his decision to focus on his refinery, which contributes about 1.1% of global refining capacity.



