I went to Alexis Ohanian's women's-only track event. It was exactly what I expected from a tech millionaire.

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Alexis Ohanian's venture fund, Seven Seven Six, hosted the inaugural Athlos, a women ''s-only track competition with over $500,000 in prizes. The flashy event featured Tiffany crowns, synchronized LED wristbands, and a performance by Megan Thee Stallion.



Despite some tech issues, such as poor WiFi and a lack of race result updates, Athlos was impressed with its futuristic setup, high energy, and focus on entertainment.



The event blended speed and music, but occasionally struggled with balance. Overall, Athlos was innovative and showcased the growing financial potential in women's sports, with Ohanian planning to capitalize on this trend.



