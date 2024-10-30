ICAG cracks down on unethical practices

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Augustine Addo, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), announced stringent measures against unethical practices, including license revocations, suspensions, and penalties for firms and individuals.



Speaking at ICAG’s 43rd graduation, Addo highlighted the institute's commitment to maintaining professional integrity, with offenders from the banking crisis facing penalties.



He also detailed ICAG’s alignment of its syllabus with International Education Standards and partnerships to enhance accounting education.



Deputy Controller Emelia Osei-Derkyi urged graduates to champion sustainability, as global standards like IFRS now demand transparency in environmental and social impacts.