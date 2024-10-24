IEAG expresses support for Ghana Maritime Authority’s clampdown on recruitment agencies

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has dismissed recent corruption allegations against the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) as unfounded.



The claims, made by local ship manning agents whose licenses were revoked for violating regulations, were labeled baseless by IEAG. Investigations revealed that some agents charged exorbitant fees and engaged in illegal practices, prompting the GMA to revoke licenses.



Samson Asaki Awingobit, IEAG's Executive Secretary, urged the public to disregard the misleading claims and reaffirmed support for the GMA’s efforts to protect seafarers and uphold the integrity of Ghana's maritime sector.